‘Within Your Wildest Dreams’: New Tourism Campaign Launches In Australia

A new tourism marketing campaign launches in Australia this week to build demand for travel to New Zealand, as we prepare to open borders to our first international visitors.

“We are rolling out the green and gold carpet to our vaccinated trans-Tasman cousins,” said Tourism Minister Stuart Nash.

“Australians will be the first to fly, from 11.59pm on 12 April. They will be joined by vaccinated visa-waiver travellers from key northern hemisphere markets like the USA, UK, Japan, Germany, Korea and Singapore, from 11.59pm on 1 May.

“Apart from three months of quarantine-free travel in 2021 when around 160,000 Australians came here, we have missed our Aussie visitors. We cannot wait to have our mates back. Bringing forward the date will accelerate our economic recovery.

“Tourism New Zealand has been working hard over the past two years to keep ‘Brand New Zealand’ alive in the minds of international travellers. With borders now re-opening TNZ’s activity becomes focussed on converting holiday dreams into actual bookings.

“Australian travellers are the immediate focus given the ease of travel on the short-haul route. Their school holidays and Easter-ANZAC break in April are popular times to make the short hop across the Tasman.

“The new Tourism New Zealand campaign seeks to persuade Australians that our unique landscapes, hospitality and the friendliness of Kiwis are now ‘within your wildest dreams.’

“The campaign highlights some of the most popular experiences sought out by Australian visitors, such as fine dining, jet boating, cycling through vineyards and even star gazing in a hot tub in internationally-renowned dark sky reserves.

“We also have our ski season getting underway from June. Historically, 71 per cent of all international tourists who came to ski were Australians, who generated more than $211 million in winter spending.

“The industry knows there is a rebuild ahead. International travel will be very competitive and airlines will take time to build up their schedules and routes. Even some of the world’s largest tourism operators, such as Heathrow airport, are predicting a five year rebuild.

“The initial bookings from international tourists will be measured. In the first few months we expect people will travel mainly to connect with friends or family, before travel picks up for winter holidays, ski tourism, and ultimately our peak summer season in 2022/23.

“Our investment and partnership with the sector will continue. Tourism New Zealand has also spent the past two years targeting trade shows, and has trained 80,000 international travel agents who connect foreign travellers with New Zealand destinations and operators.

“Tourism New Zealand will keep a strong focus on domestic tourism. It had solid results with the ‘Do Something New, NZ’ campaign which encouraged Kiwis to see more of their own backyard. A new domestic campaign will launch in Autumn.

“We will also keep rolling out direct investment from our two Tourism support packages worth $600 million in targeted spending. Further details are due shortly.

“We aspire to have the 100% Pure New Zealand brand in the top three most desirable tourism brands for high-quality travellers. Tourism New Zealand is now converting that aspiration into action,” said Stuart Nash.

