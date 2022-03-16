Kia Ora World, New Zealand Is Ready To Be Explored!

Press Release – Air New Zealand

Air New Zealand is ready and waiting to reconnect friends and whānau from across the ditch from Wednesday 13 April, and visa waiver countries from Monday 2 May.

Air New Zealand Chief Executive Officer Greg Foran says it’s the day New Zealand has been waiting for.

“It’s no secret the past two years have been extremely turbulent for people. There’s a real buzz today. New Zealand holds a special place in many people’s hearts, whether they’re a Kiwi or visitor, touching down on New Zealand soil will be a moment to remember.

“It’s also been incredibly hard for our tourism operators around the country. Today’s announcement will help them get back to what they do best – welcoming international visitors to Aotearoa.

“Flights across the Tasman have been particularly popular, especially over the Easter period where we have added over 90 flights to keep up with demand over that period.

“Pre-COVID-19, Australia was the largest tourism market for both our airline and New Zealand. We know a lot of tourism operators have been missing international visitors so we’re looking forward to playing our role in New Zealand’s recovery.

“On our long-haul network, we’re seeing particular interest in journeys from North America around the July holiday period. It’s a sign that tourists still have New Zealand at the top of their bucket list.”

The airline has more than 50 flights per week on its 15 international routes and will adjust capacity to meet demand in the coming months as New Zealand heads into the winter season.

With border restrictions starting to ease, the airline is also thrilled to begin to rebuild its aircrew whānau. In the six months since October 2021, Air New Zealand has rehired around 700 flight attendants and pilots with more opportunities on the horizon over the next six months when international passenger flying starts to increase.

International flying checklist for customers entering New Zealand:

Customers will need to show their International Vaccine Certificate to board an Air New Zealand international flight. The New Zealand Government requires proof of a negative RAT, LAMP or PCR test before departure. Check the Covid-19 website for timeframes. All passengers will be required to fill out the New Zealand Travel Declaration before departure Visitors from visa-waiver countries will need to hold a NZeTA before they travel Allow plenty of time (we recommend around three hours) to check in and verify all travel documents.

International flying checklist for customers departing New Zealand:

Customers will need to show their International Vaccine Certificate to board an Air New Zealand international flight. Different countries have varying entry requirements (pre-departure testing and travel declarations) so check these before getting to the airport Allow plenty of time (we recommend around three hours) to check in and verify all travel documents.

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url