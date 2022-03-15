Some Positive Health News For New Zealand

Press Release – Golden Turmeric Limited

A proudly New Zealand startup is offering Australasia’s first internationally renowned Turmeric Golden Paste along with its incredible healing powers.

In recent years there has been growing coverage about the incredible healing powers of the Turmeric root and in particular Curcumin, its most active curcuminoid.

Thousands of scientific study and trial results are now proving turmeric to be a powerful natural anti-inflammatory, antioxidant, anticoagulant and to have anti-aging properties which can prevent and assist in curing the likes of arthritis, cancers, depression, Alzheimer’s, Crohn’s disease, heart disease, Type 2 diabetes, skin disorders and more. Immensely powerful indeed.

The awareness of Turmeric’s many health benefits is gaining momentum and one of the ‘turmeric gurus’ behind this is Dr Doug English, an Australian veterinarian who through years of research and development discovered the potent healing abilities of Turmeric on his patients where the placebo effect does not apply.

He uncovered that the key to achieving prevention and healing results from turmeric is in how it is formulated with other ingredients to attain bioavailability and retention in the body in that turmeric and its healing curcuminoid’s are not easily absorbed and retained in the bodies of both humans and animals.

Dr Doug English then published a free for all recipe for what has now become internationally renowned as Golden Paste. A perfect example is the private Facebook Turmeric User Group (TUG) which already has over 280 000 members.

However, one major drawback is that Golden Paste is extremely messy to make, and staining is a headache. In addition, it is preferable to use turmeric powder with high levels of curcumin (+5.1%) which is not readily available in stores.

Enter Golden Turmeric, a New Zealand startup business. There are currently only two international companies commercially supplying Golden Paste, these being in the United Kingdom and USA.

Golden Turmeric proudly launched its Turmeric Golden Paste to the Australasian market commencing in New Zealand on 7 June 2021 and Amazon Australia on 8 September 2021 allowing customers to take advantage of the amazing healing powers of turmeric without the hassle and mess.

And excitingly, it is very affordable compared to ineffective alternative turmeric supplements at NZ$15.50 for a 200g pouch, equivalent of an average month’s supply for both people and their pets.

