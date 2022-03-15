Microsoft’s Best Features For A Productive Teams Meeting

Press Release – Hugh Grant

With Microsoft coming up with new updates, your teams are in for a good treat. The latest features mean your meetings will be much more productive and engaging, with a variety of features to choose from.

In 2021, the Teams Live Events introduced the option for Large Meetings and Webinars, but there are some recommendations that you should keep in mind, so that everything goes the way you planned it.

Meetings with up to 1,000 People

First, one of the features includes meetings that allow up to 1,000 people to join at once and they can all use chat, audio, or video. Additionally, there’s a view-only format, which can hold up to 10,000 users. In these cases, Microsoft recommends the meeting’s organizers to mute video for participants so that unnecessary videos are removed, while the video bandwidth is decreased.

Schedule Meetings on the Calendar

Microsoft states that any Live Event or Webinar can be scheduled through the Teams users’ calendar. On the other hand, other standard meetings can be scheduled through the Office 365 calendar. Additionally, Microsoft includes a detailed and updated capacity for Webinars and Live Events, as well as Teams Large Meetings:

Teams Webinars:

Participants’ number can go up to 1,000

Must be enabled with PowerShell

Registrations can be organization-only or public

Teams Live Events:

Includes a large audience

User capacity can go up to 100,000

Q&As for an interactive meeting

Teams Large Meetings:

The first 1,000 users are granted full capabilities

User capacity is up to 1,000

If meetings range from 1,001 to 20,000 users, they are in view-only mode

Create Invitations before the Meeting

Apart from this, Microsoft has also outlined some tips for organizers and presenters on how to make the meetings more productive and interactive. One of these tips has the presenters creating invitations beforehand so that the invitees’ microphones and cameras are turned off. This ensures the meeting will go smoothly and it won’t overcrowd the presenters.

“During the interactive portion of the event, attendees will speak one at a time at a defined location that has a microphone,” Microsoft states. “This translates nearly verbatim to Webinars and Large Meetings where people are “handed” the microphone by Presenters or Moderators.”

This is created when meeting presenters put other invitees in the presenter role, which Microsoft Teams define as a co-organizer.

Test the Network

Another great tip by Microsoft is to test the network either from home or on a corporate network. The best way to do this is by running the Microsoft 365 network connectivity test a few days prior the meeting.

If you’re a presenter and working from home, you should also check for other devices and if they’re operating with the network. Ideally, a wired connection is recommended for a more valid video, audio, or screen sharing.

‘Dry-run’ Test

Microsoft recommends its users to do a so-called ‘dry run’ before a meeting to ensure there are no network or lightning issues. If any user doesn’t seem to have this option, it usually means that they have yet to update the Teams version.

Attractive Features for better Team Interaction

As presenters, you should try and use a variety of features such as PowerPoint Live, meeting captions, recording, or transcriptions if you want a more interactive and engaging meeting. If you’re an IT admin, using such features will lead to a real-time interaction with users so that you can check for any prior network issues.

Make sure that if you’re monitoring a meeting, you have the role of the presenter so that any accidental video streams or live mics are shot down. Another thing about being an IT admin is that you can take any attendee out of the meeting. This can be done through real-time call quality analytics.

