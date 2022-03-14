Last Call For Entries For NZ Certified Builders Apprentice Challenge Sponsored By ITM

Press Release – New Zealand Certified Builders

NZ Certified Builders (NZCB) encourages carpentry apprentices nationwide to get their entries in before the 1 April deadline for the annual NZCB Apprentice Challenge Sponsored by ITM. The regional heats of the competition will be held on 9 April, with great prizes up for grabs and the winner of each going on to compete for the coveted title of national champion later in the year.

Held in 20 locations across the country, the competition is open to any apprentices employed by NZCB member builders or who are enrolled with Industry Training Association Building (ITAB).

All apprentices that compete in the regional heats will receive an ITM prize pack and additional prizes will be awarded to first, second and third place-getters. Regional winners also win an all-expenses-paid trip to the national final, held at the NZCB Annual Conference and Expo in Hamilton, where they will compete for the Ken Read Memorial Trophy and $25,000 worth of prizes.

NZCB Industry Pathways and Apprenticeship Manager Nick Matthews says that after record participation last year they’re expecting another great turnout of apprentices ready to go hammer-to-hammer in the 2022 NZCB Apprentice Challenge Sponsored by ITM.

“Anticipation for the challenge is always high among NZCB member builders and apprentices around the country, but we are seeing even more interest this year, especially as it’s such an exciting time for the industry with record numbers of apprentices taking up the trade,” says Nick.

A week before the regional heats, competitors will be advised of the project they are to build. On the day of the heats each competitor will have eight hours to complete that project using durable, trade-quality timber and materials courtesy of ITM.

The finished projects must meet minimum safety standards and will be judged by a panel of experienced building practitioners and industry educators. The judges will be assessing a range of building elements, including quality of the craftsmanship, assembly, ability to work to a detailed plan, safe working technique and time management.

The projects made by the apprentices will be offered for sale to the public on Trade Me to raise money for The Cancer Society of New Zealand, giving apprentices another good reason to enter the competition to support this important cause.

Apprentices can enter by visiting https://apprenticechallenge.nz/how-to-get-involved/ and filling out the entry form. Entries must be received by Friday 1 April.

The NZCB Apprentice Challenge Sponsored by ITM is held in association with ITAB, with support from the Apprenticeship Scholarship Trust.

