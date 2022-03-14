Press Release – Statistics New Zealand

International migration statistics give the latest outcomes-based measure of migration, which includes estimates of migrants entering or leaving New Zealand.

Key facts

Annual migration

Provisional estimates for the year ended January 2022 compared with the year ended January 2021 are:

migrant arrivals: 45,800 (± 500), down 40 percent

migrant departures: 53,300 (± 600), up 3 percent

annual net migration: loss of 7,500 (± 700), down from a net gain of 25,000 (± 30).

International migration: January 2022

