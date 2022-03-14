Government Shows Leadership

Press Release – Auckland Business Chamber

Government has responded swiftly and decisively to ease the pain of volatile energy prices on consumers’ pockets cutting fuel excise duty and road user charges by 25 cents per litre each and halving public transport fare for the next three months.

“They have acknowledged that there is an ongoing cost of living crisis, exacerbated by the global energy crisis, and have shown the decisive leadership New Zealanders expect and deserve,” says Auckland Business Chamber CEO, Michael Barnett.

“They have been nimble. We all stand to save an expected $11.50-$17.25 per tank of fuel. Everyone benefits because everyone of us is hurt by ballooning fuel prices whether you are catching an Uber, travelling to work, doing the groceries, or moving freight and supplies around the city.”

Mr Barnett said government had found savings and reprioritised spending from money committed in the Covid Fund to pay for the savings at the pump rather than adding to the national debt.

