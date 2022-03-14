Arbitrators’ And Mediators’ Institute Of NZ Announce Appointment Of General Manager, Rachael Douglas

Press Release – Arbitrators and Mediators Institute of New Zealand

The Arbitrators and Mediators Institute of NZ (AMINZ) is pleased to announce the appointment of Acting General Manager, Rachael Douglas. Rachael has been with the Institute since 2019 as the Project and Initiatives Manager and Executive Assistant. …

Rachael has been with the Institute since 2019 as the Project and Initiatives Manager and Executive Assistant. During this time, she has developed enduring relationships with staff, AMINZ Council and the wider membership base. She has driven key initiatives that have supported the Institute’s growth, advanced the Institute’s diversity goals, and had positive impacts on the dispute resolution sector in Aotearoa. Her efforts have included rebranding, the overhaul of the Institute’s internal systems, and the delivery of the extraordinary 2021 Conference.

“The mahi of AMINZ and our members is important. As Aotearoa continues to grapple with Covid-19 alongside ongoing wider societal issues, the need for dispute resolution is very real. I am passionate about ensuring the Institute remains a leader in this space”, says Rachael.

“I am really looking forward to stepping into this role and working closely with AMINZ stakeholders to ensure ADR continues to grow, the need for access to justice remains in the spotlight, and our members are supported in their day-to-day practice.”

AMINZ Council is delighted to have appointed Rachael to this position and is confident in her ability to continue navigating the Institute through the coming year, leading the Office team, and delivering beneficial services to both AMINZ members and the wider Aotearoa dispute resolution sector.

President Mark Kelly says, “Since joining the Institute, Rachael has consistently shown extraordinary organisational skills, and diligence. She is the definitive goto. She is also warm, positive, and cares deeply about the work we do. I am thrilled to have Rachael stepping into this leadership role”.

