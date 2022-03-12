What’s Happening With Boosters For 16 Year Olds?

Press Release – New Zealand National Party

The Government needs to urgently explain what on earth is going on with COVID booster vaccinations for 16 and 17 year olds, National’s COVID-19 Response spokesperson Chris Bishop and Tertiary Education spokesperson Penny Simmonds say.

“We’ve been contacted by a number of parents of 17 year olds concerned that their sons and daughters can’t get boosted as they head off to university. These young people have asked to be boosted and have been told no – correspondence shown to us from the Ministry indicates that.

“Appearing before the Health Committee this week, Director-General of Health Ashley Bloomfield made the extraordinary admission that 17 year olds could in fact get boosted through their GP.

“Dr Bloomfield’s statement seemed to be news to everyone and flies in the face of advice his own Ministry is giving to parents and young people.

“If 17 year olds can get boosted through their GP then that needs to be publicised widely. How many 17 year olds now at uni have missed out on being boosted and caught COVID while it rampages through halls of residence?

“The wider issue is why New Zealand still doesn’t offer boosters to 16 and 17 year olds more generally. Many other developed countries have already extended COVID boosters to 16 and 17 year olds and in fact, the US makes them available to people aged 12 and above.

“Yet again New Zealand is slow on the uptake. Boosters are critical in the fight against Omicron and we should make them available for 16 and 17 year olds.

“Dr Bloomfield said in February that advice had been received on the issue. What is taking so long?”

