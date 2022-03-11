NZ Tech Company To Debut Metaverse Manifesto At SXSW In Austin, Texas

Press Release – CENNZnet

CENNZnet, a New Zealand technology company and public blockchain and application platform, will lead the development of the Metaverse Manifesto at SXSW in Austin, Texas from 12 to 15 March. At SXSW, along with its New Zealand ecosystem partners …

At SXSW, along with its New Zealand ecosystem partners CarbonClick, Fluf and Non-Fungible Labs, the company will explore the central ideas of how the user of Web3 and the Metaverse community should operate. The manifesto will define a collective vision for an open and inclusive Metaverse that empowers its inhabitants.

“Codifying how people interact and transact within virtual worlds is the next step in developing the metaverse. A vast online community is being built – it needs good governance and a shared set of values like any real-world community, be it a nation state or local sporting organisation,” says Nicole Upchurch, CEO, CENNZnet.

CENNZnet is building the platform that will host, and the tools to create, the web3 metaverse.

You can learn more about SXSW’s XR Experience (metaverse) activity here: https://www.sxsw.com/exhibitions/sxsw-xr-experience/.

You can also find more information about CENNZnet at https://cennz.net/.

