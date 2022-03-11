Fruit And Vegetables Drive Up Annual Food Prices

Press Release – Statistics New Zealand

Annual food prices rose 6.8 percent in February 2022 compared with February 2021, Stats NZ said today.

This was the largest annual increase since July 2011 when prices increased 7.9 percent.

In February 2022 compared with February 2021:

fruit and vegetable prices increased by 17 percent

grocery food prices increased by 5.4 percent

restaurant meals and ready-to-eat food prices increased by 5.2 percent

meat, poultry, and fish prices increased by 7.1 percent

non-alcoholic beverage prices increased by 2.3 percent.

“Fruit and vegetables were the largest contributor to the annual movement, mainly influenced by tomatoes, broccoli, and iceberg lettuce,” food prices lead analyst Angus Crowe said.

