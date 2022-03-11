Business Scoop
Network

Fruit And Vegetables Drive Up Annual Food Prices

March 11, 2022PressRelease

Press Release – Statistics New Zealand

Annual food prices rose 6.8 percent in February 2022 compared with February 2021, Stats NZ said today. This was the largest annual increase since July 2011 when prices increased 7.9 percent. In February 2022 compared with February 2021:   fruit …

Annual food prices rose 6.8 percent in February 2022 compared with February 2021, Stats NZ said today.

This was the largest annual increase since July 2011 when prices increased 7.9 percent.

In February 2022 compared with February 2021:

  • fruit and vegetable prices increased by 17 percent
  • grocery food prices increased by 5.4 percent
  • restaurant meals and ready-to-eat food prices increased by 5.2 percent
  • meat, poultry, and fish prices increased by 7.1 percent
  • non-alcoholic beverage prices increased by 2.3 percent.

“Fruit and vegetables were the largest contributor to the annual movement, mainly influenced by tomatoes, broccoli, and iceberg lettuce,” food prices lead analyst Angus Crowe said.

Visit our website to read this news story and information release or to download CSV files:

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz
Original url

Scoop readers - Help to support quality, independent news & journalism that is freely available to the public.
Become a Supporter

Professionals - 'At work' users of Scoop need to have a ScoopPro licence, this keeps Scoop open and licensed users enjoy pro news tools.
More about ScoopPro