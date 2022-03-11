From Auckland To Reporoa: Lifestyle Choice Brings Success In Dairy Industry Awards

Press Release – New Zealand Dairy Industry Awards

A former Auckland sales and marketing executive and a former adventure tourism guide and boutique lodge manager have won the 2022 Central Plateau Share Farmer of the Year title. Todd and Renee Halliday were announced the winners of the regions …

Todd and Renee Halliday were announced the winners of the region’s Share Farmer of the Year category at the Central Plateau Dairy Industry Awards annual awards dinner held at the Lake Taupō Yacht Club on Thursday night. The other big winners were Satveer Singh, who was named the 2022 Central Plateau Dairy Manager of the Year, and Zoe Bryson, the 2022 Central Plateau Dairy Trainee of the Year.

Todd was born and bred in Auckland city and had never set foot on a farm until he met Renee, who is a dairy farmer’s daughter. The couple spent five years in the hospitality sector managing boutique lodges together before entering the dairy industry in 2009.

Todd initially spent two years as a farm assistant in Reporoa before progressing to a management role for a further two years. He and Renee then spent seven years in Mid Canterbury before returning to Reporoa where they now contract milk and are equity partners with Phil and Diane Herdman, on a 153ha Reporoa property, milking 520 cows. They won $17,060 in prizes and eight merit awards.

Todd (40) has entered the Dairy Trainee and Dairy Manager categories previously and believes the benefits of the programme include networking with other farmers and rural professionals and career progression.

Coming from a city background, farming wasn’t a career Todd had considered, as it had never been suggested as a career option at school. Renee (39) hadn’t planned to bring her family up on a farm.

“Ultimately, what drove our desire to get into farming was the lifestyle it could provide for our future family,” says Renee. “We could see a clear progression path with achievable steps to work our way into farm ownership.”

Todd holds a Bachelor Degree in Business and Diploma in Agribusiness Management and enjoys using his business background and skillset to run their business, as well as the day-to-day physical challenges of farming.

“We love that even in the busiest of times we still get to spend time with our four children, Henry (12), Charlotte (9), Olive (7) and Florence (3),” say the couple.

Their ultimate low-point in their career was losing their young stock to Mycoplasma Bovis early in the government’s eradication programme, due to association with an infected herd. “We experienced the sickening feeling of helplessness and felt it was such a waste of healthy and well-reared animals.”

Todd and Renee became first-time jersey herd owners when they purchased their current farm’s existing herd and consider their cows one of the strengths of their business.

“They’re smart with good temperaments, easy calvers and efficient converters of feed that produce higher milk solids than other breeds,” they say. “They are heat tolerant and because they’re lighter they are less susceptible to lameness – it’s fair to say we are now Jersey lovers! We can’t praise the breed and their traits enough.

Other strengths of their business include the cost structure, with farm working expenses under $4, giving the Hallidays the resilience to handle fluctuating pay-outs.

“We pride ourselves on our simple farming system with minimal manual labour on a predominantly grass-based system, with proven production results.

Renee and Todd wish they could change the negative perception some urban Kiwis hold towards dairy farmers and believe stories about positive changes that are being embraced by the industry need to be told.

“As the world is becoming more environmentally aware, we need society to make the connection between the milk in the supermarket to the cow in the paddock, and to show we have a unified effort towards consistently improving the environment and on-farm practices,” say the couple.

“We see our ‘number 8’ ingenuity and kiwi farming resourcefulness coming into its own, with new technologies to help us keep ahead of the rest of the world.”

The New Zealand Dairy Industry Awards are supported by national sponsors DeLaval, Ecolab, Federated Farmers, Fonterra, Honda, LIC, Meridian Energy and Ravensdown along with industry partners DairyNZ and MediaWorks.

Runners-up in the Central Plateau Share Farmer of the Year competition were Thomas and Therese Earls who won $6,150 in prizes.

The couple are equity partners on the Phillips Family Trust Lochannie Ltd 185ha Mangakino property, milking 485 cows.

The first-time entrants are passionate about cows, the outdoors and enjoy the sense of achievement that comes with making improvements on-farm.

“We entered the awards programme to gain a better understanding of our business and find key areas we could improve on,” say the couple.

Tom and Therese identify farming through droughts as a challenge, but their determination to pay off current debt and buy a second farm drives them during those harder times.

Spending time with their children Lochlann (3) and Annie (2) is important to the couple. “It’s very important to have balance to give you a fresh, relaxed look at the farm and life,” they say.

Holding a Diploma in Agriculture, Diploma in Farm Management and a Bachelor of Property Surveying and Evaluation, the Earls are passionate about the dairy industry and see future regulations as opportunities. “Where there is change, there is opportunity.”

Tom (35) and Therese (33) are enthusiastic about team culture and understand the importance of keeping everyone engaged. “We couldn’t do what we do without our team, on and off the farm.”

The winner of the 2022 Central Plateau Dairy Manager of the Year competition, Satveer Singh, comes from a farming background in India, where his father is an organic farmer with Sahiwal cows.

Satveer gained a Diploma in Agribusiness in 2016 and began work as a farm assistant in Taupō. He moved to the current farm in 2017 and his career has progressed through the seasons to Farm Manager. He works on Rob Stantiall’s Tokoroa 255ha property, milking 700 cows. He won $8,825 in prizes and three merit awards.

“I entered the Awards last year and gained a good understanding of where I stand in farming. There was a lot of feedback and I could focus on things that needed to be done.”

During challenging times on-farm, Satveer plans the tasks that need to be done that day and remains motivated by focusing on his future farming goals, which include herd ownership and breeding. “I have the plan chart on my bedroom wall and I see it every morning. I have written what I will achieve in the next coming year.”

Satveer identifies his work ethic and discipline as a strength of the business. “I am dedicated towards achieving my goals and career progression.

Mamaku Farm Manager Marara Singh placed second and won $3,701 in prizes and one merit award. Marara works on Andrew Myers’ 390ha farm, milking 800 cows.

The 28-year-old began dairy farming in New Zealand in 2012 and has been on the current property since 2015, working his way up to Farm Manager.

Future farming goals include contract milking and Marara has gained Level 4 and 5 Primary ITO Production Management.

Marama enjoys the variety of work on-farm and the lifestyle that comes with farming and cites people management and his genuine care as a strength. “There is excitement in learning something new. I’m also proud of my stock management and that our cows are so calm and relaxed.”

Third place in the Dairy Manager category went to Gavin Humphrey who is Farm Manager on the Wairarapa Moana Inc 337ha Mangakino property, milking 1090 cows. He won $2,020 in prizes.

A first-time entrant to the Awards, Gavin has found the programme beneficial in enabling him to evaluate himself and his business to plan for the next step in his farming career.

“I’ve been in and out of the dairy farming industry since 2000, but I was always drawn back to what I enjoyed and did well,” says the 39-year-old. “I’ve worked my way up the ladder beginning with relief milking than onto farm assistant positions and progressing to managing.”

“The challenge of our ever-changing social, environmental and economic environment drew me back to dairy. I now have a passion in assisting people progress in the industry and help them to find their potential and reach their goals.

Gavin identifies his proudest moment on-farm as his first sole charge role, and he’s proud knowing that sharing his story has motivated others to strive for something bigger.

“The biggest challenge I have faced was myself – once I learned to ask for help, the path to the future appeared,” he says.

Gavin identifies the farm’s robust strategies as a strength, along with the ability to collaborate and share data amongst the 12 dairy units that incorporate Wairarapa Moana. “It enables us to review, collaborate and re-plan year on year, to maximise profit and minimise wastage.

Together with his wife Karyn (37), Gavin’s future farming goals include farm ownership and with a shorter term goal of share-milking in four years.

“My wife and I have worked hard over the last 19 years, raising our children Jack (18) and Grace (15) in a balanced and stable upbringing within the dairy industry.”

“We strongly believe dairy farming is a lifestyle, not a job. We think raising our kids in this industry has made them who they are today, and we wouldn’t change that.”

The 2022 Central Plateau Dairy Trainee of the Year, Zoe Bryson, is a first-time entrant who saw the Awards programme as a place to put herself so opportunities found her.

“I wanted to engage with people who share similar values and aspirations as myself, who will inspire and motivate me to succeed in my career.”

Zoe is Herd Manager for Central Plateau Share Farmer Runners up, Thomas and Therese Earl, milking 500 cows on the 185ha Mangakino farm. She won $7,900 in prizes and three merit awards.

Zoe grew up on her parents’ dairy farm in Scotland, and prior to coming to New Zealand, she worked part-time as a Reproduction Manager and AI Technician while gaining a Bachelor of Science in Agricultural Bioscience (distinction).

“I was very academic at school, and wasn’t encouraged to go farming by my parents or teachers,” explains Zoe. “I was advised that the only way for me to be successful was to study for an academic degree.”

Zoe enjoyed her role as in the reproduction sector but felt it only allowed her to see a small segment of running a dairy farm. “I was interested in being involved in the bigger picture and the full cycle of a cow’s lactation and lifespan.”

“it was only after an unsuccessful attempt at studying a non-farming subject at university that I felt bold enough to follow my passion for cows and embark on a career dairy farming.”

A self-confessed cow lover, Zoe enjoys every aspect of working with them – from milking to feeding to mating to calving.

In 2017, Zoe won the Scottish Stockman of the Year title, and was only the third female in 50 years to do so.

“Dairy farming is very rewarding. If you look after the cows as best as possible, they will look after you by converting grass into a high-protein drink.”

The 24-year-old was attracted to farming because of progression opportunities, the ability to establish a business and build equity, and the potential to achieve farm ownership.

“I’m excited to be involved in the future of New Zealand dairy farming due to the opportunities available to young, enthusiastic people like myself,” says Zoe.

“I’d like to change public perception on the dairy industry and educate them on how we are trying to farm sustainably.

“I hope to become a role model to other young, female emigrants hoping to build a career in the New Zealand dairy industry.”

Runner-up in the Dairy Trainee competition was Anthony Foy, who is Herd Manager on Kath and Ali Imlig’s 280ha, 650-cow farm in Tokoroa. He won $2,145 in prizes.

The second-time entrant grew up on a dairy farm and began work as a farm assistant upon leaving school, working his way up to herd manager, a position he has held for two years.

“The biggest benefits of the Awards programme are the networking opportunities and that you gain confidence in public speaking.”

Anthony wants to carry on his family legacy of dairy farming and is happy to have a career that enables him to work with animals, work outside and do something different every day.

“I’m excited about the future of the dairy industry and the new regulations. I’d like to change the negative stereotypes that are associated with the dairy industry – farmers really do love their cows.”

“What gets me up every morning is seeing how the decisions I made yesterday have affected today,” says

Anthony.

One of Anthony’s biggest challenges is also what he’s most proud of: “I’m proud that in my first year dairy farming I stepped and ran the farm by myself, as the sharemilker was unwell.”

Future farming goals include moving to 2IC level in the short term with a specific long-term goal of buying the family farm.

Third place in the Dairy Trainee category went to 22-year-old Farm Assistant Emily Steiner who won $1,479 in prizes.

The first-time entrant wanted to learn new skills from different perspectives through the Awards programme and network with a wide range of people in the industry.

Growing up on an 200-cow organic dairy farm in Galatea, Emily is passionate about the dairy industry. “Being out in nature and the lifestyle is everything to me.”

“I love the hands-on workload as well as stock handling and am extremely motivated to continue to improve myself,” she says.

Emily would like to see the perception of women in the dairy industry improved. “I’m excited about my own future in the dairy industry as there are always opportunities to develop my skills.

“The future dairy farming is constantly evolving as we continue to improve farming practices, and now technology is at the forefront of changing the way the dairy industry operates.”

The Central Plateau Dairy Industry Awards winners field day will be held on Wednesday 30 March 2022 at 218 Handcock Road, RD2, Reporoa SN 79209 where Share Farmers of the Year, Todd and Renee Halliday are in equity partnership. Also presenting at the field day will be the region’s Dairy Manager of the Year, Satveer Singh and Dairy Trainee of the Year, Zoe Bryson. Further details on the winners and the field day can be found at www.dairyindustryawards.co.nz.

