Rydges Auckland Set To Re-open Following Refurbishment

Press Release – Event Hospitality and Entertainment

EVENT Hospitality and Entertainment are delighted to once again welcome public guests to Rydges Auckland from 1 May following a stylish refurbishment. <img src=”https://img.scoop.co.nz/stories/images/2203/6c33d96227e878e18144.jpeg” width=”479″ height=”720″> Hotel exterior Guests will enjoy …

EVENT Hospitality and Entertainment are delighted to once again welcome public guests to Rydges Auckland from 1 May following a stylish refurbishment.

Hotel exterior

Guests will enjoy refreshed rooms with new furniture including 50-inch Smart TV’s and updated soft furnishings creating peaceful, comfortable spaces in the middle of the bustling city. The jewel in the crown, the iconic Rooftop Terrace, will burst back onto Auckland’s Bar and dining scene boasting a brand new look. Perched on the 10th floor elevated above the hustle and bustle of the inner city buzz, this elegant all-weather event space showcases the very best panoramic views of Auckland and its celebrated attractions (Skytower, Harbour Bridge and Viaduct Harbour). Furnished with glass surrounds creating a complete wow factor, it is stylish, luxurious and contemporary, providing the perfect backdrop for any special occasion.

Rydges Auckland’s signature restaurant and bar, The Cut, will also return with its mouth-watering New Zealand cuisine, prime meat cuts and fresh seafood dishes prepared with locally sourced ingredients.

A popular hotel with both business and leisure travellers for its vibrant blend of global sophistication and Kiwi cool, the hotel’s central CBD location makes Rydges Auckland the perfect base for family adventures and conferences alike with extensive event spaces for conferences, weddings and events for up to 240 guests.

Rydges Auckland General Manager Vinicius Belotti has extensive experience in the hotel industry, working across New Zealand’s tourism hotspots of Queenstown and Rotorua for the last four years.

Belotti notes the team are excited to welcome guests back into the newly refurbished hotel. “As New Zealanders continue to explore their backyard, and as international borders open up, we are looking forward to hosting guests as they visit Tāmaki Makaurau and sharing our refreshed, casual and modern style with them,” Belotti says. “Guests have the option to stay, work and play on-site, or are just minutes from the many attractions Auckland has to offer.”

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url