Parrot Analytics: Inaugural Streaming Quarterly Report Card – Q4 2021

Parrot Analytics presents our inaugural Quarterly Report Card on the US streaming industry. This report provides a concise and comprehensive look at where each major player stands, and where they are heading, in this high stakes competition for audience …

We analyzed the flagship streaming platforms from the top six media companies which control over 70% of all US demand for TV content. This includes Disney (Disney+ & Hulu), Paramount (Paramount+), WarnerMedia (HBO Max), NBCUniversal (Peacock), Netflix, and Discovery (Discovery+). We also included demand data for AppleTV+ and Amazon Prime Video, whose parent companies do not break out subscriber or revenue numbers for their entertainment platforms, but who have achieved success in terms of audience demand share and awards recognition.

We have combined subscriber and revenue data from corporate earnings reports with our exclusive demand data, one key chart, and commentary to reveal the connections between audience demand and financial performance. To determine the number of new annual and quarterly subscribers alongside total worldwide subscribers, we’ve calculated the difference in new subscribers added for Q4 2021 (Q1 2022 for Disney) and new subscribers added in Q3 2021 to determine the increase or decrease percentage.

We intend for this to serve as a longterm resource you can refer back to for your continued industry coverage. We will update this every quarter at the conclusion of each earnings season.

