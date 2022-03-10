NZ On Air Welcomes Strengthening Of Public Media

Press Release – NZ On Air

Today’s announcement that Cabinet has approved the establishment of a new public media entity created from TVNZ and RNZ, alongside NZ On Air, is a significant investment in public media in Aotearoa.

NZ On Air welcomes the endorsement of its vital role in ensuring market gaps in public media content can continue to be addressed through contestable funding across multiple commercial platforms, along with operational funding for niche public media platforms.

NZ On Air will continue to engage constructively with the process and bring a broader media eco-system perspective to the considerations.

“We are fortunate to have a flexible funding model that can adapt readily to change. We look forward to continuing to serve quality funded content to the many and varied audiences reached on more than 30 platforms, and supporting the independent production sector and niche public media platforms,” said NZ On Air Chief Executive Cameron Harland.

“Our ongoing research series Where Are The Audiences continues to show New Zealand audiences choosing to consume content on an ever-increasing range of platforms. Alongside the new entity NZ On Air will continue to innovate and find audiences on the platforms they are using,” he continued.

