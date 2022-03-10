Even More Choice For Kiwi Businesses: Brother Adds To Konica Minolta Line-up In New Zealand

Press Release – Brother NZ

Brother continues to strengthen its reputation as a leading provider of print technology for business with the announcement of a new addition to its line-up of Konica Minolta devices. The all-new bizhub C227i is an A3 colour laser multifunction device, inclusive of all of the standard features required by businesses and backed by Brother’s ‘At your side’ service and support.

Warwick Beban, National Sales Manager at Brother, says the decision to extend the Konica Minolta line-up was driven by recent changes to work styles. “We recognised the needs of our customers had shifted over the last few years, providing us with an opportunity to introduce a new model in line with growing requirements for affordability and flexibility,” said Beban. “The bizhub C227i offers a competitive total cost of ownership and also delivers the efficiency and performance seen typically in more expensive devices.”

The bizhub C227i offers excellent operational efficiency, delivered through fast print, scan and copy functionality. It offers print speeds of up to 22 pages per minute and scan speeds of up to 55 images per minute. The high-performance Quad Core CPU also improves overall system performance allowing efficient parallel processing of applications and improving workplace productivity.

The bizhub C227i comes standard with an automatic document feeder, which addresses the growing need for Scan to Email functionality and document management systems. Other features include standard paper handling of up to 1,100-sheets and duplex printing to reduce paper costs and wastage. Standard security features are built-in and include important functions such as admin passwords, IP filtering and data overwrite, which provide essential security and protection. The bizhub C227i is also optimised for the modern mobile workforce and includes mobile device printing via Apple AirPrint, Mopria Print Service and Konica Minolta Mobile Print.

Additional options also include a copy desk base, plus an extended memory unit, which is required for more advanced features and requirements, such as local user authentication, print management solutions and Scan to URL.

The bizhub C227i is designed for businesses searching for an everyday, all round A3 colour laser device, making it perfect for small to medium-sized businesses, corporates and schools.

To meet the sustainability concerns of customers, the bizhub C227i holds the Environmental Choice New Zealand (ECNZ) eco label licence in New Zealand (EC-24-17). The product is also designed with a range of environmental considerations in mind, from outer case materials to power consumption – making it a sustainable choice.

The addition of the bizhub C227i to Brother’s line-up expands the choice for customers with a range of seven different Konica Minolta models to meet the needs of New Zealand businesses.

The bizhub C227i is available now on Brother Managed Print Services.

Notes to the editor:

For more information on Brother’s full line-up of Konica Minolta bizhub devices, please visit https://www.brother.co.nz/konica-minolta. Customers can also contact Brother directly or their nearest Brother Authorised Reseller for pricing and more information on Brother Managed Print Services.

Konica Minolta models from Brother New Zealand

The bizhub C227i is the seventh model to be added to the line-up of Konica Minolta products offered by Brother New Zealand. The bizhub i-Series line, inclusive of six premium A3 multifunction models, was introduced to the New Zealand market in August 2020. The bizhub i-Series models offer print speeds ranging between 25ppm and up to 65ppm – also with optimal functionality, usability and security.

Backed by Brother’s comprehensive, local service and support network, including their 24/7 NZ-based helpdesk and nationwide support network, Brother provides full coverage for Konica Minolta products.

Konica Minolta bizhub C227i Specifications

Up to 22ppm print speed (A4, mono/colour)

Up to 55ipm scan speed (A4 simplex, mono/colour, at 300dpi)

Prints up to A3

6 GB memory

2-sided duplex print, copy and scan

130-sheet Reversing Automatic Document Feeder (DF-633)

1,100-sheet input / standard tray

2 x 500-sheet trays / 100-sheet manual bypass tray

250-sheet output

High-yield toner (24,000 pages)

7” multi-touch screen

AirPrint (iOS); Mopria (Android); Konica Minolta Print Service (Android); Konica Minolta Mobile Print (iOS/Android)

Includes Scan-to-email (Scan-to-Me), Scan-to-SMB (Scan-to-Home), Scan-to-FTP, Scan-to-Box, Scan-to-USB, Scan-to-WebDAV, Scan-to-DPWS and TWAIN scan.

Options include copy desk (DK-518) and extended memory unit (EM-907)

Environmental Choice New Zealand Licence

Full device specifications are available online, visit brother.co.nz/C227i.

