Employment Indicators: Weekly As At 7 March 2022

Key facts

The 6-day series includes jobs with a pay period equal to or less than 7 days, while the 20-day series covers jobs with pay periods of 14 days or fewer. The 34-day series includes all jobs regardless of their pay period.

The 34-day series indicated that for the latest week, the week ended 30 January 2022:

the number of paid jobs (compared with the previous week) were: 2,320,780 total paid jobs (up 27,260 or 1.19 percent) 111,520 paid jobs in primary industries (down 1,610 or 1.42 percent) 447,120 paid jobs in goods-producing industries (up 1,740 or 0.39 percent) 1,703,430 paid jobs in services industries (up 25,850 or 1.54 percent) 58,710 paid jobs in unclassified industries (up 1,280 or 2.23 percent)

the median income (compared with the previous week) was: $1,134.00 (down $5.50 or 0.48 percent).



