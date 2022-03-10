Employment Indicators: Weekly As At 7 March 2022
The experimental weekly series provides an early indicator of employment and labour market changes in a more timely manner than the monthly employment indicators series.
Key facts
The 6-day series includes jobs with a pay period equal to or less than 7 days, while the 20-day series covers jobs with pay periods of 14 days or fewer. The 34-day series includes all jobs regardless of their pay period.
The 34-day series indicated that for the latest week, the week ended 30 January 2022:
- the number of paid jobs (compared with the previous week) were:
- 2,320,780 total paid jobs (up 27,260 or 1.19 percent)
- 111,520 paid jobs in primary industries (down 1,610 or 1.42 percent)
- 447,120 paid jobs in goods-producing industries (up 1,740 or 0.39 percent)
- 1,703,430 paid jobs in services industries (up 25,850 or 1.54 percent)
- 58,710 paid jobs in unclassified industries (up 1,280 or 2.23 percent)
- the median income (compared with the previous week) was:
- $1,134.00 (down $5.50 or 0.48 percent).
