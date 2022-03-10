Business Forum Commends Russia Sanctions Legislation

Press Release – NZIBF

The NZ International Business Forum (NZIBF) has commended Parliament’s bipartisan Russia Sanctions legislation, targeting those involved in the invasion of Ukraine.

“Tough times call for tough measures and this legislation is an appropriate response from New Zealand to the reprehensible invasion of a sovereign member state of the United Nations”, said NZIBF Executive Director Stephen Jacobi.

“NZIBF members have watched with disbelief and sadness the violence perpetrated in Ukraine. We believe adopting unilateral sanctions, outside the UN framework we normally rely on, should be reserved for the most egregious cases and this is clearly one of these”.

Mr Jacobi said NZIBF hoped the steps taken by New Zealand in concert with its allies and partners around the world would lead to a rapid cessation of hostilities, the restoration of Ukrainian sovereignty and, in due course, to resumption of business contacts with all the countries involved.

