Statement Of Unresolved Issues Released For Proposed Acquisition Of Jurox By Zoetis

The Commerce Commission has published a Statement of Unresolved Issues relating to the application from Zoetis Inc. seeking clearance to acquire Betrola Pty Limited. Betrola owns the Jurox group of companies.

The Statement of Unresolved Issues outlines the Commission’s potential competition issues with the proposed acquisition. A Statement of Unresolved Issues is not a final decision and does not mean that the Commission intends to decline or clear the proposed acquisition.

The Commission is seeking submissions from Zoetis and Jurox and other interested parties on the issues raised in the Statement of Unresolved Issues.

The Statement of Unresolved Issues can be found on the Commission’s case register. Submissions can be sent by email to registrar@comcom.govt.nz with the reference ‘Zoetis/Jurox’ in the subject line.

Submissions are due no later than close of business on 23 March 2022, with cross-submissions due no later than close of business on 30 March 2022.

The Commission is currently scheduled to make a decision on the application by 14 April 2022. However, this date may be extended.

Background

We will give clearance to a proposed merger if we are satisfied that the merger is unlikely to have the effect of substantially lessening competition in a market.

Further information explaining how the Commission assesses a merger application is available on our website.

