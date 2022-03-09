MTF Finance Appoints New CEO

Press Release – MTF Finance

MTF Finance Board Chair Mark Darrow has announced today that after an extensive international search, Chris Lamers has been appointed the company’s new CEO with an expected commencement date of May 2022. Lamers is currently the Deputy Group CEO …MTF Finance Board Chair Mark Darrow has announced today that after an extensive international search, Chris Lamers has been appointed the company’s new CEO with an expected commencement date of May 2022.

Lamers is currently the Deputy Group CEO and Chief Customer Growth Officer at hummgroup, a finance company that operates across Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom and Canada. He has extensive experience delivering a diversified and innovative range of financial consumer finance products.

Lamers previously held the role of Chief Officer Brand, Innovation and Marketing at New Zealand’s largest life insurer, Sovereign. Before Sovereign, Lamers was at Loyalty New Zealand, in a range of roles leading marketing, customer engagement and finally, as interim CEO. Earlier in his career, Lamers led Positively Wellington Tourism and Tourism New Zealand marketing.

Darrow commented, “The finance sector is undergoing significant change, digitisation and disruption. Chris has the leadership, skills and experience across a wide breadth of financial services that will greatly benefit MTF as we further grow the business. His significant experience includes product innovation, brand development, customer engagement, channel development and data analytics.”

“We are delighted to welcome Chris to MTF Finance as CEO to lead the management team and work with the Board as the business continues to evolve and develop in a changing environment that is full of opportunities”, he concluded.

Lamers commented, “MTF Finance has a proud history of helping New Zealanders realise their dreams. I’m looking forward to continuing this proud tradition as we take a Kiwi icon into the future. There is clear evidence that New Zealanders want and expect more from the finance industry and MTF, with strong distribution and digital partnerships, it is well poised to meet these new expectations and to redefine how people borrow money to buy the things most important to them. My passion for marketing, customer experience, innovation, product design and digital is a perfect fit with MTF’s ambition to expand into new markets and meet the changing needs of consumers. I’m excited to get started and unlock the untapped potential of this great business.”

