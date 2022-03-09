Eight Kicking Off 2022 With Multiple Award Nominations And The Launch Of Big Brand Campaigns

Press Release – Eight

Directed by Eight’s Jamie Lawrence, Lotto New Zealand’s ‘Imagine on Ice’ campaign has received a slew of nominations for its Editing, Visual Effects, Art Direction, Direction and Long-Form – Single. The campaign also picked up a gold at Spikes Asia last week.

Eight’s Courtney Brookes also secures yet another Emerging Talent nomination.

Eight director Jamie Lawrence, comments, “It’s bloody lovely to be recognised across so many categories. We really did have one of the best crews out there, from John Toon to Neville Stevenson to Kate McGill. I’m so proud of what we made together and I hope it does well for Eight.”

The results come as DB export rolls out on screens across Australasia, also directed by Jamie and produced by NZ EP, Claire Kelly.

Currently on set shooting with The Monkeys Aotearoa, Eight continue their 2021 growth trajectory this year with the launch of multiple brand campaigns including Southern Cross, Pepperstone, NZ Dairy, Eclipse Mints, Tip Top and the latest campaign for DB Export.

Executive Producers and Eight owners, Lib Kelly (Australian based) and Katie Millington (New Zealand based) comment that “We look forward to seizing all that 2022 has to offer. We’ve definitely dived headfirst working with great brands and agencies alongside our talented directors and producers at Eight. We’re all so proud of the Axis results and that we’re up there in such great company.”

Following recognition as a finalist for the Diversity Award at the 2021 B&T Awards, Eight continue in 2022 to strive for a workplace that reflects the community in which they live, with a strong commitment to diversity.

