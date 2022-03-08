Women In Semiconductors 2022 To Highlight Women In Leadership And STEM Talent Pipeline

Press Release – SEMI

The vital importance of workplace inclusion and diversity to the growth of the global semiconductor industry will take center stage as the Women in Semiconductors (WiS) program returns in-person on May 2 in conjunction with the SEMI Advanced Semiconductor …The vital importance of workplace inclusion and diversity to the growth of the global semiconductor industry will take center stage as the Women in Semiconductors (WiS) program returns in-person on May 2 in conjunction with the SEMI Advanced Semiconductor Manufacturing Conference (ASMC 2022) in Saratoga Springs, New York. WiS 2022 continues to connect more women in the semiconductor manufacturing industry while driving critical discussions across genders. Registration is complimentary to ASMC registrants and is now open.

WiS 2022 builds on the strength of past events with themes including mentorship, career networking and the critical role of companies in promoting gender diversity in the workplace. Industry stakeholders ranging from company leaders, team members and developers of internal programs supporting women will benefit from expert insights, open discussion and networking opportunities at WiS 2022. University STEM students and faculty attending WiS 2022 will learn more about these key workforce development issues and network with industry professionals as the chip industry continues to build its talent pipeline.

The WiS 2022 keynote, Girls in STEM to Women in Leadership, will be presented by Garima Gautam, Supply Chain R&D Engineer at Intel Corporation. Alicia Scott, Sr. Director of People, Culture and DEI at onsemi, will share her journey from engineering to leadership in creating a more diverse and inclusive environment for the semiconductor industry.

A panel on Why Mentor? Why be Mentored, moderated by Shari Liss, Executive Director of the SEMI Foundation, includes panelists from Energetiq Technology, GlobalFoundries, IBM Research and TEL. WiS also includes an interactive breakout session on topics ranging from mentoring, leadership and addressing the broken rung.

WiS is co-chaired by Sarah El-Helw of Texas Instruments and Dr. Manjusha Mehendale of Onto Innovation.

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url