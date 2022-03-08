Supie Says The Commerce Commission’s Findings Into Grocery Sector Is Not A Good Outcome For Kiwi Consumers Or Suppliers

Press Release – Supie

Firstly, we acknowledge the huge undertaking by the Commission for completing the market study on the broken grocery industry in Aotearoa.The Commissions final report is unfortunately not a positive outcome for Kiwi consumers and suppliers. …

Firstly, we acknowledge the huge undertaking by the Commission for completing the market study on the broken grocery industry in Aotearoa.The Commission’s final report is unfortunately not a positive outcome for Kiwi consumers and suppliers. Sadly, the recommendations will not result in any tangible change for consumers at the checkout.

This process was the opportunity to make a meaningful change to set up a fair food future and a better outcome for every New Zealander. Fairer access to food will not improve, the cost of food will continue to rise and we as a country will continue to be treated unfairly by the status quo, being the supermarket duopoly.

The sector still needs to improve and positively contribute to everyday Kiwi consumers. Supie is the force for change and a better tomorrow will only be achieved if Kiwis support the mission for better and fairer access to food in Aotearoa.

We have unwavering commitment and will continue fighting for New Zealanders, food producers, and future generations.

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url