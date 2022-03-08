Report Will Help, But Cost Of Living Crisis Remains

Press Release – New Zealand National Party

While the Commerce Commission’s supermarket recommendations today are a step in the right direction, the Government needs to provide meaningful relief for Kiwis going backwards under the cost of living crisis, National’s Commerce & Consumer Affairs spokesperson Andrew Bayly says.

“Under this Government, Kiwis are facing a cost of living crisis – paying more for food and groceries than those living in Australia, the UK, Canada and the US.

“This is partly a result of the lack of competition in the grocery sector, with the lion’s share of the market being held by the two retail chains.

“Given the impact high grocery prices have on household budgets, having a dynamic grocery sector will be of benefit to New Zealanders.

“In the findings of its Retail Market Grocery Study, the Commerce Commission has proposed a well-balanced set of recommendations, with the right to review in three years’ time to ensure the changes have been appropriate.

“Kiwis are going backwards under Labour because wages aren’t keeping up with rampant inflation.

“The cost of living crisis is sending the cost of basics like food, petrol and housing through the roof. Inflation is at a 30 year high and the average Kiwi family is worse off than they were 12 months ago.

“The Government needs to explain how they will arrest the cost of living crisis in Budget 2022 – and they should start by making the tax adjustments National proposed on the weekend.”

