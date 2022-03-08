Business Scoop
Network

Information And Communication Technology Sector Booming During COVID-19

March 8, 2022PressRelease

Press Release – Statistics New Zealand

Sales of software and services by the information and communication technology (ICT) sector reached $13.0 billion in 2021, up 39 percent from 2019, Stats NZ said today. The COVID-19 pandemic has seen more need for digital tools than ever before, so …

Sales of software and services by the information and communication technology (ICT) sector reached $13.0 billion in 2021, up 39 percent from 2019, Stats NZ said today.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has seen more need for digital tools than ever before, so that both businesses and individuals can still connect and interact with each other,” business performance manager Ricky Ho said.

The growth in the ICT sector was driven by increased sales of software and services to New Zealand customers, at $10.8 billion – an increase of 42 percent from 2019. During the same period, exports of ICT software and services increased by 27 percent to $2.2 billion.

Visit our website to read this news story and information release:

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz
Original url

Scoop readers - Help to support quality, independent news & journalism that is freely available to the public.
Become a Supporter

Professionals - 'At work' users of Scoop need to have a ScoopPro licence, this keeps Scoop open and licensed users enjoy pro news tools.
More about ScoopPro