6 Tips For Finding A Flexible Job

Flexibility has become a bit of a buzzword in the job marketplace over the past several years. It seems to be the one thing that employees and job applicants are really focusing on (outside of compensation, of course). But if you’re currently stuck in a 9-to-5 job where you’re required to punch the clock and follow a rigid set of rules and requirements, you can easily feel like you’re on the outside looking in.

The good news is that there are more flexible job opportunities than ever before – both within and outside of your industry. And if you truly want more flexibility, it’s simply a matter of strategically filtering through the options to find an opportunity that’s right for you, your skills, and your long-term goals.

To give you a better feel for how to find a flexible job, here are several suggestions that others have found useful:

1. Talk to Your Current Employer

The first step is to talk to your current employer to see if there are ways to make your current position more flexible. The job marketplace is changing, and so are employer attitudes. Many business owners and managers are realizing that they have to offer greater flexibility in order to attract and retain the best talent.

Even if your employer doesn’t allow you to work from home full-time or set your own schedule, there may be opportunities for small shifts. For example, your boss might let you work from home one day a week or work four nine-hour days and one half-day each week. Let your employer know that you’re open to different options.

2. Look for Employers That Offer Flex Scheduling

If your current employer can’t give you the kind of flexibility you want, then you may need to look around for other opportunities. As you perform job searches, look for roles that are explicitly described as flexible. You’ll see terms like telecommute, flex, remote, hybrid, or work-from-home.

If possible, try to find an employer that’s comfortable offering flex scheduling. This is a job setup where you’re able to set your own hours (within reason). As long as you work a full schedule, they don’t care if you work from 5 a.m. to 1 p.m. or 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

3. Switch to Freelancing

If you have some experience in your field and have the heart of an entrepreneur, you might enjoy striking out on your own and switching to freelancing. When you’re a freelancer, you pick your clients and workload. You can take on a bunch of projects one month or pare down to just one or two the next. You’re the one calling the shots.

4. Become a Real Estate Agent

If you’re willing to pivot and try out a totally new career, you should give careful consideration to real estate. More specifically, you should get your real estate license. Getting licensed in your state is a fairly straightforward process. And once you have your license, you can work in real estate full-time or part-time. Best of all, you’re your own boss. This means you can set your hours and pick your clients.

5. Find a Work-From-Home Position

Remote working positions are on the rise. And while you can’t always set your own hours when working from home, you do benefit from much more flexibility. If you need to drop your child off at school or run a quick errand in the middle of the day, you can usually find some time to do so.

6. Negotiate During the Application Process

Depending on how much experience you have and how impressive you are as a job candidate, you may be surprised to learn that you can actually negotiate flexibility in the application process.

Traditionally, most candidates negotiate on salary. However, if you’re comfortable with the pay being offered, use your negotiation power and leverage to obtain more flexible working hours or arrangements.

Enjoy Greater Flexibility!

It no longer makes sense to work a rigid schedule that requires you to punch in and out at certain times. With all of the flexible job opportunities and work agreements that exist today, there’s no reason to stick with a job that forces you into a square.

Break free with a more flexible job opportunity and enjoy the freedom that comes with setting your own schedule.

