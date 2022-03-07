Medicines Sector Actively Responds To The Ukraine Crisis In Europe

Press Release – Medicines New Zealand

Medicines New Zealand stands in unity with both our sister associations and their member companies in Europe to support the sector’s efforts to assist the people of Ukraine.

The innovative medicines sector is actively collaborating with many other partners and offering significant humanitarian support both in the Ukraine and for the emerging refugee crisis in neighbouring EU Member States.

“So far the support has included significant in-kind donations of critical medicines and vaccines to Ukraine, and the surrounding countries to assist Ukrainian refugees. There has also been financial support from the innovative medicines sector, with over $45 million committed to international aid organisations such as the Red Cross, International Medical Corps, and the UN Refugee Agency” says Dr Graeme Jarvis, CEO of Medicines New Zealand.

The innovative medicines sector will also continue to do everything it can to ensure that medicines reach the patients that need them, not only in Ukraine, but also in the neighbouring EU Member States. This is being achieved by working collaboratively with a range of international aid and humanitarian agencies.

“As a sector dedicated to both saving and improving lives, we are concerned about the humanitarian crisis that Eastern Europe is facing, and hope that a peaceful resolution is obtained soon” says Dr Jarvis.

