Road To Zero Roundabout Project Completed Invercargill

Southland’s newest roundabout linking Invercargill and the Bluff highway will increase safety and result in fewer crashes, says Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency.

The $5 million roundabout at the Elles Road/ State Highway 1 intersection in Invercargill formally opened today. As well as Invercargill-based MP Dr Liz Craig, representatives of iwi, the Invercargill City Council, the community and contractors and Waka Kotahi were present. Construction work began early in 2021, by construction contractor Fulton Hogan.

Waka Kotahi Director Regional Relationships James Caygill describes the intersection as “high-risk” due to the number and frequency of crashes, including 12 people injured, three of them seriously, over the last 10 years.

