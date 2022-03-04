Metlink Set To Reopen Lambton Bus Interchange This Sunday

Press Release – Metlink

Metlink has announced that it will be reopening the Lambton bus interchange on Sunday 6 March now that protestors have been moved on after three weeks of occupation. Scott Gallacher, General Manager for Metlink, says the reopening is thanks to the Herculean …Metlink has announced that it will be reopening the Lambton bus interchange on Sunday 6 March now that protestors have been moved on after three weeks of occupation.

Scott Gallacher, General Manager for Metlink, says the reopening is thanks to the Herculean efforts of Metlink staff and cleaning crews, and support from partners like Wellington City Council who have moved heaven and earth to get the bus interchange back up and running.

“The last three weeks have been a tumultuous time for Metlink passengers and staff and the reopening of the Lambton bus interchange serves as another positive sign of things slowly returning to normal.

“Since the Police successfully dispersed the protestors, our teams have been focused on removing rubbish, debris and getting all the stops and facilities at the interchange deep cleaned and fogged, in line with our robust COVID-19 safety measures.

“Passengers might still see some stickers and tagging in place but our crews are removing these over the coming week, with our main priority getting the interchange open and returning bus services there as quickly as possible,” says Scott Gallacher.

With the interchange open again Metlink passengers will be able to more easily connect to bus and rail services again and enjoy being able to access the Parliamentary Precinct once more.

“For the most part people were able to ignore the worst of the protests with the diversions we put in place but I want to thank passengers for their absolute patience and support during this unprecedented time,” adds Scott Gallacher.

Notes:

Buses that normally use Brandon Street will continue to do so.

Lower Molesworth Street may still be blocked and if so, diversions will remain in place for Routes 14, 32X, 81 & 84

Buses for Thorndon schools will be able to serve all schools at their usual dedicated stops

Metlink’s Accessible Shuttle, which was been put in place while the protest impacted services, will continue to operate Monday 7 and Tuesday 8 March.

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url