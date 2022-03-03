Taranaki DHB Prepared For PSA Allied, Public Health And Technical Workforce Strike Action This Week

Press Release – Taranaki District Health Board

PSA Allied, Public Health and Technical MECA who are part of the New Zealand Public Service Association Te Pūkenga Here Tikanga Mahi union are planning to strike this Friday 4 March 0600hrs to Saturday 5 March 0600hrs.

The action is for a full withdrawal of labour during this 24-hour period of time and involves approximately 170 employees.

Taranaki DHB has determined and agreed life preserving service requirements with the union to ensure safe patient care.

Unfortunately, some patient appointments have had to be rescheduled and those affected will be or have been contacted directly. Patients in hospital may experience some delays in their discharge planning and reduced services during the day.

The industrial action covers the following groups of staff:

Allied therapies and assistant workforces across all directorates, medical, surgical, mental health and child health at Base and Hāwera hospitals

Anaesthetic technicians, Sterile Supply technicians, Respiratory and Cardiac physiologists

Physiotherapy, Social Work, Occupational therapy, Speech and Language therapy, Community oral health service

Alcohol and Drug counsellors and OST staff, Family Whānau advisor/Consumer support

Play therapy, Newborn Hearing screening, Vision and Hearing techs, National Immunisations admin/cold chain technician

CHIC (Community Health Integration Centre), Home support unit, Community support services, Intermediate care team, Enhanced intermediate care team (rehab at Tainui Rest Home)

Public Health – Health protection officers/advisors, Health Promotion

