Season Two Of Euphoria More Than Doubled Its Audience As Zendaya Dominates Talent Demand [Parrot Analytics]

Season one of HBO’s Euphoria was a surprise breakout hit that gave the network some much needed buzz following the controversial finale of Game of Thrones, and helped series lead Zendaya become an Emmy winner and ubiquitous A-Lister.

Audiences in the United States and around the world pushed demand for season two of Euphoria and its star Zendaya to unprecedented heights.

Global and US demand for Euphoria more than doubled during its recently concluded second season. The show peaked as the number one show in America and the number two show worldwide during its season two run.

Zendaya is now the most in-demand actor with both US and worldwide audiences, and her talent demand in the US reached its highest level ever towards the second half of season two.

Zendaya’s appearances in blockbusters Dune and Spider-Man: No Way Home in 2021 likely introduced her to new audiences that hadn’t yet seen Euphoria. Conversely, some fans of Dune and Spider-Man that have become Zendaya fans by association are now likely discovering Euphoria.

The following talent and TV demand data serve as a perfect test case for how an already popular show and actor can work together to mutually scale up their respective audiences.

Time Shift Analysis

Euphoria was 62.9x more in-demand than the average show worldwide during its season two run (January 9-February 27, 2022), with a peak demand of 76.7x.

was 62.9x more in-demand than the average show worldwide during its season two run (January 9-February 27, 2022), with a peak demand of 76.7x. Euphoria was the fourth most in-demand series worldwide across all platforms, peaking as the number two show worldwide in late February.

was the fourth most in-demand series worldwide across all platforms, peaking as the number two show worldwide in late February. Global demand was 124% higher for second two compared to the season one run (June 16-August 4, 2019). The peak demand for season two was 108% higher than the peak during season one.

Euphoria was the 28th most in-demand show worldwide during its season one run, with a peak rank of #10 worldwide.

US Demand

Euphoria’s audience demand in the US saw similar trends to its worldwide performance:

Euphoria was 53.8x more in-demand than the average show in the US during its season two run, with a peak demand of 67.8x.

was 53.8x more in-demand than the average show in the US during its season two run, with a peak demand of 67.8x. During season two’s run, US demand for Euphoria was 116% higher than season one.

Talent Demand

Zendaya has been a perennial leader among the most in-demand actors in the US and around the world, but her performances in three exceptionally in-demand recent projects – Dune, Spider-Man: No Way Home, and of course Euphoria – has given her a firm grasp of the number one spot.

A League of Her Own

From the Dune premiere in October to the Euphoria finale in February, Zendaya has been by far the most in-demand actor with US audiences.

premiere in October to the finale in February, Zendaya has been by far the most in-demand actor with US audiences. She was 101.2x more in-demand than the average talent in the US over this time period, and her talent demand was 150% higher than second place Andrew Garfield (40.5x).

Globally, Zendaya was also the top actress worldwide with 38.5x more demand than the average talent in the world. She finished just ahead of Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan (36.8x) over the same time period.

Talent Demand for Zendaya

This trend charts show which recent events led to the most demand for Zendaya with American vs global audiences.

In both cases, the release of Dune in October kicked off a steady growth in her audience demand over the following four months.

in October kicked off a steady growth in her audience demand over the following four months. Globally, Zendaya saw her peak demand around the release of Spider-Man: No Way Home , which makes sense given that movie’s international box office returns.

, which makes sense given that movie’s international box office returns. In the US, Zendaya’s talent demand also saw a bump during the Spider-Man: No Way Home opening.

opening. Her demand saw an even bigger surge during the second half of Euphoria season two, especially after a controversial fifth episode which focused on her character Rue’s intervention and subsequent surreal behavior.

