PSA Allied Health Worker’s Strike Will Not Go Ahead

March 3, 2022PressRelease

The Employment Court has released its interim decision upholding the DHBs’ injunction against the strike action planned by allied health workers. Strike action will no longer take place on Friday 4 March. Facilitated negotiations will take place between …The Employment Court has released its interim decision upholding the DHBs’ injunction against the strike action planned by allied health workers.

Strike action will no longer take place on Friday 4 March.

Facilitated negotiations will take place between the union and the DHBs will take place on 7 and 8 March.

PSA organiser Will Matthews says, “We expect the DHBs to do the right thing and come to the table with a decent offer.

“Our members will not forget they have a right to fair pay and equal treatment and are resolute in their goal of reaching a fair deal.”

