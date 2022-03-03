Metlink Has Reopened The Wellington Railway Station And All Rail Services Have Resumed

Press Release – Metlink

Passengers are advised that there may be minor delays to train services today following the suspension of services and closure of the Wellington Railway Station last night as the protest action around parliament escalated.

Metlink and its partners KiwiRail and Transdev will continue to monitor the situation and will follow emergency services and government advice to maintain to ensure the health, safety, and well-being of all passengers and staff.

Metlink bus services will continue to operate via the diversions that have now been place for at last three weeks.

“As many will have seen on the news last night, the parliament precinct, bus interchange and railway station were compromised by the actions of protestors.

We took immediate action to protect passengers and staff and thankfully the danger seems to have dissipated overnight and we are able to resume services.

We thank all our passengers for their patience and understanding. These are exceptional times and we wish everyone to stay safe at this time,” says Scott Gallacher, General Manager for Metlink.

Metlink encourages passengers to keep up to date through the Metlink website and app.

