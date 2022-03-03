LGWM Announcement Ignores The Community, Failing To Deliver On What Wellington Really Needs

Press Release – Wellington Chamber Of Commerce

Progress Wellington, a coalition of Wellington businesses and business groups, has expressed its disappointment with the Let’s Get Wellington Moving announcement to build a pedestrian crossing on State Highway One.

“While the raised speed bump has been binned, instead of building and supporting the things to get it moving, the decision is to build a pedestrian crossing on State Highway One – despite the community not wanting this,” says Mary Anderson, Enterprise Miramar Peninsula.

“A local petition reached over 8,000 signatures in favour of an overbridge, and an independent poll of 750 Miramar, Strathmore and Seatoun residents showed they overwhelmingly support an overpass, not a pedestrian crossing, on Cobham Drive.”

When asked to directly compare the overbridge and crossing options, only 17% of residents prefer a crossing, even when the extra cost of an overbridge is taken into account. 83% of residents believe the proposed crossing will make congestion worse.

“Our residents wanted an overbridge, both our community and commuters. Further, the Eastern suburbs house some of Wellington’s top businesses, commuting from around and across the city to work, the last thing that’s needed is a crossing on State Highway One.”

Gary Holmes from Kilbirnie Business Network says “The outcome is concerning to the Business Improvement Districts representing more than 200 businesses in Kilbirnie, Lyall Bay, Rongotai and Miramar, and major employers in the area including Wellington Airport and Weta Workshops. However, this is not just a business issue. We are concerned on behalf of all people living and working in the eastern suburbs and want to see the fantastic public transport and roading improvements that were promised – not a crossing. It’s a real shame that they haven’t listened to the overwhelming majority of residents and take their views into account. However, we do note that LGWM have committed to looking at longer term options such as an underpass or overbridge once decisions have been made on the future form and route for mass transit in Wellington.”

Simon Arcus, Chief Executive of the Wellington Chamber of Commerce says “We’ve said it before and we will say it again – they need do it once, and do it right. Doubling up like this is entirely unnecessary, when an overbridge could keep pedestrians safe now. The community is clearly against this proposal, and pushing it through instead of the other things we need along this highway hurts Wellington at a time when businesses need the help up more than ever. We need LGWM to show us the progress and construction dates for widening the road, doubling the tunnels, ensuring local and highway grade separation – not the introduction of another set of traffic lights.”

Ia Ara Aotearoa Transporting New Zealand Chief Executive, Nick Leggett says “anyone who would argue this project would reduce carbon emissions, demonstrated how ideology now trumped facts in decision making. Slowing down tens of thousands of vehicles down every day at Cobham Drive, thereby requiring them to accelerate, will only increase emissions, create frustration and cause delays on an already congested route.”

Wellington Airport Chief Executive, Steve Sanderson says “It is very disappointing the strong public response has been ignored. Rather than wait to assess other options, we need to do this once and do it right – build an overpass now.”

Members of Progress Wellington will be considering legal options after reviewing the detail and documents released today.

