Article – Hugh Grant

Converting your visitors into subscribers is fairly easy as long as you have the right resources and strategies to fuel your progress. For starters, you need engaging content and a signup form to collect their personal information and email addresses.

The hard work begins once they show up to experience your website, products, and processes in person. It is imperative to provide value to them and demonstrate that your business is worth their money and time.

An effective onboarding emails process is the first place where you have a chance to exceed your subscribers’ expectations.

What Is An Onboarding Email And Why Does It Matter?

Once the subscribers join your list, they want to see the advantage of using your services and products instead of merely reading the features list.

Quite often, brands send onboarding emails to educate and guide subscribers to use a particular product effectively. From a marketer’s perspective, onboarding emails are essential to creating a seamless buyer journey.

It takes dedication and effort to entice people to stay and convert hopefully. An onboarding email is helpful for showing prospective clients how a particular service or product can make their lives easier and better, reassuring the subscribers that their choice was correct.

For this reason, onboarding emails — well-timed and personalised —enhance the experience of the user with your brand and get you more leads and eventually quicker conversions. Various email marketing platforms can help you achieve this effortlessly.

Best Practices For Effective Email Onboarding Sequence

Onboarding emails get 320% greater revenue than conventional promotional emails, generating a 196% boost in unique click rates. So, what do effective onboarding emails look like?

Read on to know how to create onboarding emails that work.

Begin With Confirmation Emails

The initial step for an effective onboarding email is to make sure that you are interacting with real people, i.e., your subscribers should have legitimate email addresses. And the simplest way to find that out is to send out a short confirmation message to authenticate the new subscribers’ emails.

This is a central process that most of your subscribers will get to immediately; however, there will always be some who will forget or overlook the email entirely.

Send Out Impressive Welcome Emails

Once your subscribers confirm their email addresses, you need to set your onboarding email gears in motion. Undoubtedly, the welcome emails are the most crucial part of your series as it sets the tone for the overall onboarding process.

Also, it is imperative to have a powerful impression trigger to convince the new subscribers to read and follow up through the rest of your emails. One study revealed that 74% of customers expect a welcome email when they sign up.

Make Separate Sequences For Inactive And Active Users

The challenge of having different engagement levels is something you’ll have to encounter tactfully. While some may rush to consume your content, the rest may sign up, however, remain inactive. So, to account for that, you will need different sequences for inactive and active users.

Segmenting your audience depends on your subscribers’ actions and targeting them with diverse emails. On the other hand, for inactive subscribers, it is essential to communicate your value proposition in a manner that captivates their attention, offering further assistance and information for re-engagement.

Personalise Everything

Personalization can help you drive higher click-through and open rates, enhancing the overall customer experience regarding email engagement.

However, to personalise content, it is vital to have accurate data about your subscribers. The more information you have, the simpler it will be to tailor experiences.

Make sure you leverage both advanced and straightforward personalization techniques. For instance, your onboarding emails need to address your new subscribers with their last or first name to ensure the emails are more friendly and personal. Also, you can send your emails from a company or an employee email instead of a generic address.

And most importantly, remember to optimise your email for mobile, as over 43% of customers read their emails on their smartphones compared to 19.1% desktop users.

Wrapping Up

Sending out an onboarding email is pivotal for retaining your subscribers and ultimately turning them into loyal brand advocates.

Therefore, it is essential to ensure that your users comprehend using your product via email.

You must begin this connection with your new subscribers in a mutually beneficial and productive way. Otherwise, they may unsubscribe soon. So, go ahead and formulate a robust onboarding email to captivate your subscribers’ attention – and you’ll be good to go.

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url