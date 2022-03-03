Business Scoop
Financial Statements Of The Government Of New Zealand For The 7 Months Ending 31 January 2022

March 3, 2022PressRelease

Press Release – The Treasury

Please find attached a copy of the Financial Statements of the Government of New Zealand for the seven months ending 31 January 2022. https://img.scoop.co.nz/media/pdfs/2203/FSG_to_31_Jan_22.pdfPlease find attached a copy of the Financial Statements of the Government of New Zealand for the seven months ending 31 January 2022.

https://img.scoop.co.nz/media/pdfs/2203/FSG_to_31_Jan_22.pdf

