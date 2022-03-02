Business Scoop
International Trade In Services Shows $5.4 Billion Deficit In 2021

March 2, 2022PressRelease

International trade in services showed a deficit in 2021 following surpluses in 2020 and 2019, Stats NZ said today. New Zealands services deficit reached $5.4 billion in the year ended December 2021, following a $1.0 billion surplus for the …

International trade in services showed a deficit in 2021 following surpluses in 2020 and 2019, Stats NZ said today.

New Zealand’s services deficit reached $5.4 billion in the year ended December 2021, following a $1.0 billion surplus for the same period in 2020, and a $3.8 billion surplus in 2019.

Services exports fell by 25 percent from their 2020 figure to $13.9 billion, while services imports rose 11 percent to $19.3 billion.

