Fall In New Homes Consented In January

“There were 2,833 new homes consented in January 2022, down 6.3 percent from 3,025 in January 2021,” construction statistics manager Michael Heslop said.

“The January 2021 figure was the highest on record for a January month, and despite the comparative fall, the 2022 figure is still the second highest for a January month in the 57-year time series.”

