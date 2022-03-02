2021 Deloitte Top 200 Winners Announced
The winners of the 2021 Deloitte Top 200 Awards were announced today recognising the best of New Zealand business and business leaders, and the way they’ve reimagined their businesses for future growth.
Now in its 32nd year, the awards recognise the depth and range of New Zealand’s business community and celebrate outstanding individual and management team performances among Aotearoa’s largest companies and trading organisations.
Judging panel convener, New Zealand Media and Entertainment (NZME) Head of Business Content, Fran O’Sullivan said “the organisations and individuals receiving awards have demonstrated true grit and resilience, and astute business prowess to deliver strong performances even in difficult times.”
The Deloitte Top 200 judges selected Infratil as Company of the Year and awarded David Mair of Skellerup Holdings Chief Executive of the Year. Peter Beck, the New Zealand entrepreneur who turned his passion into a leading business in the global aerospace was named the 2021 Visionary Leader of the Year.
Judge Neil Paviour-Smith said “Infratil had a stellar performance in 2021. There were strong performances across its main investments, especially data centres. They divested well and have made some new plays with acquisitions in medical diagnostics such as Pacific Radiology. These moves have added significant shareholder value and we noted their effective fending off of a takeover attempted by Aussie Super.
“While Infratil has been an excellent long-term performer, its total shareholder return of 65% in 2021 stands out.”
Chief Executive of the Year David Mair is an “unsung hero of New Zealand business, with a hands-on deep and fanatical knowledge of customer requirements, process, plant and equipment, and design for Skellerup’s manufacturing customers,” said judge Ross George.
“Mair does not appear to make mistakes as he meticulously studies industries and business, and skilfully acquires and integrates companies, often on an uncontested basis,” added Mr George.
Judge Cathy Quinn observed the past 12 months has been a challenging time for all Top 200 companies. “In some cases, success has been survival. In other cases – as we see from this year’s winners – it’s being able to use the pandemic to strengthen their core business and create opportunity,” she said.
The judges also chose to award a special judges’ award to Air New Zealand, in recognition of the airline’s efforts of the past two years. The judges praised all the airline’s employees who have strived to respond to the enormous challenges brought about by COVID-19, and in doing so have maintained strong support for the brand and service offering of the airline.
Deloitte Chief Executive Mike Horne said, “We are constantly inspired by the high calibre of winners at the Deloitte Top 200 awards, and in yet another year of disruption we’ve seen these individuals and organisations lift the bar and embrace this unique opportunity to unlock productivity and drive innovation.”
2021 Deloitte Top 200 Award winners
Company of the Year
Winner: Infratil
Finalists:
- Skellerup Holdings
- Freightways
Chief Executive of the Year
Winner: David Mair, Skellerup Holdings
Finalists:
- Naomi James, Refining NZ
- Nick Grayston, The Warehouse Group
Chief Financial Officer of the Year
Winner: William Meek, Mercury
Finalists:
- Bevan McKenzie, Fletcher Building
- Graham Leaming, Skellerup Holdings
Chairperson of the Year
Winner: Patrick Strange, Chorus and Auckland International Airport
Finalists:
- Barbara Chapman, NZME and Genesis Energy
- Mark Tume, Infratil
Sustainable Business Leadership
Winner: Kathmandu
Finalists:
- Synlait Milk
- Lion
Best Growth Strategy
Winner: Vulcan Steel
Finalists:
- EBOS Group
- The Warehouse Group
Most Improved Performance
Winner: New Zealand Media and Entertainment (NZME)
Finalists:
- Fletcher Building
- PGG Wrightson
Young Executive of the Year
Winner: Ollie Farnsworth, Chief Commercial & Customer Officer, Tourism Holdings Limited
Finalists:
- Renee Mateparae, Technology Evolution Tribe Lead, Spark
- David Bennett, Group CFO, Ryman Healthcare
- Jonti Rhodes, GM Supply Chain, Facilities & Sustainability, Fisher & Paykel Healthcare
Diversity and Inclusion Leadership
Winner: Te Rūnanga o Ngāi Tahu
Finalists:
- Fonterra
- SkyCity Entertainment Group
Visionary Leader
Winner: Peter Beck
Judges’ Award
Winner: Air New Zealand
