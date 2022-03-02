2021 Deloitte Top 200 Winners Announced

Press Release – Deloitte

The winners of the 2021 Deloitte Top 200 Awards were announced today recognising the best of New Zealand business and business leaders, and the way they’ve reimagined their businesses for future growth.

Now in its 32nd year, the awards recognise the depth and range of New Zealand’s business community and celebrate outstanding individual and management team performances among Aotearoa’s largest companies and trading organisations.

Judging panel convener, New Zealand Media and Entertainment (NZME) Head of Business Content, Fran O’Sullivan said “the organisations and individuals receiving awards have demonstrated true grit and resilience, and astute business prowess to deliver strong performances even in difficult times.”

The Deloitte Top 200 judges selected Infratil as Company of the Year and awarded David Mair of Skellerup Holdings Chief Executive of the Year. Peter Beck, the New Zealand entrepreneur who turned his passion into a leading business in the global aerospace was named the 2021 Visionary Leader of the Year.

Judge Neil Paviour-Smith said “Infratil had a stellar performance in 2021. There were strong performances across its main investments, especially data centres. They divested well and have made some new plays with acquisitions in medical diagnostics such as Pacific Radiology. These moves have added significant shareholder value and we noted their effective fending off of a takeover attempted by Aussie Super.

“While Infratil has been an excellent long-term performer, its total shareholder return of 65% in 2021 stands out.”

Chief Executive of the Year David Mair is an “unsung hero of New Zealand business, with a hands-on deep and fanatical knowledge of customer requirements, process, plant and equipment, and design for Skellerup’s manufacturing customers,” said judge Ross George.

“Mair does not appear to make mistakes as he meticulously studies industries and business, and skilfully acquires and integrates companies, often on an uncontested basis,” added Mr George.

Judge Cathy Quinn observed the past 12 months has been a challenging time for all Top 200 companies. “In some cases, success has been survival. In other cases – as we see from this year’s winners – it’s being able to use the pandemic to strengthen their core business and create opportunity,” she said.

The judges also chose to award a special judges’ award to Air New Zealand, in recognition of the airline’s efforts of the past two years. The judges praised all the airline’s employees who have strived to respond to the enormous challenges brought about by COVID-19, and in doing so have maintained strong support for the brand and service offering of the airline.

Deloitte Chief Executive Mike Horne said, “We are constantly inspired by the high calibre of winners at the Deloitte Top 200 awards, and in yet another year of disruption we’ve seen these individuals and organisations lift the bar and embrace this unique opportunity to unlock productivity and drive innovation.”

The awards would not be possible without the support of our award sponsors, NZ Herald Premium, ServiceNow, 2degrees, Amazon Web Services, Barfoot & Thompson, BusinessNZ, Forsyth Barr, Hobson Leavy, Tax Traders and The Aotearoa Circle.

2021 Deloitte Top 200 Award winners

Company of the Year

Winner: Infratil

Finalists:

Skellerup Holdings

Freightways

Chief Executive of the Year

Winner: David Mair, Skellerup Holdings

Finalists:

Naomi James, Refining NZ

Nick Grayston, The Warehouse Group

Chief Financial Officer of the Year

Winner: William Meek, Mercury

Finalists:

Bevan McKenzie, Fletcher Building

Graham Leaming, Skellerup Holdings

Chairperson of the Year

Winner: Patrick Strange, Chorus and Auckland International Airport

Finalists:

Barbara Chapman, NZME and Genesis Energy

Mark Tume, Infratil

Sustainable Business Leadership

Winner: Kathmandu

Finalists:

Synlait Milk

Lion

Best Growth Strategy

Winner: Vulcan Steel

Finalists:

EBOS Group

The Warehouse Group

Most Improved Performance

Winner: New Zealand Media and Entertainment (NZME)

Finalists:

Fletcher Building

PGG Wrightson

Young Executive of the Year

Winner: Ollie Farnsworth, Chief Commercial & Customer Officer, Tourism Holdings Limited

Finalists:

Renee Mateparae, Technology Evolution Tribe Lead, Spark

David Bennett, Group CFO, Ryman Healthcare

Jonti Rhodes, GM Supply Chain, Facilities & Sustainability, Fisher & Paykel Healthcare

Diversity and Inclusion Leadership

Winner: Te Rūnanga o Ngāi Tahu

Finalists:

Fonterra

SkyCity Entertainment Group

Visionary Leader

Winner: Peter Beck

Judges’ Award

Winner: Air New Zealand

