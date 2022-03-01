Residential Property Developers Avoid The Hurdles As Neighbouring Racecourse Land Goes Up For Sale

Press Release – Bayleys Realty Group

The urban boundary encasing the largest town in Central Hawke’s Bay is set to be substantially expanded – with a significant block of residential development land being placed on the market for sale.

The 9.406-hectare landholding for sale is located on the southern boundary of Waipukurau, south of Hastings, and is currently utilised for stock grazing. The land sits adjacent to the town’s horse racing track, and is zoned residential under the Central Hawke’s Bay District Council Plan.

With a population of 4,580 people, Waipukurau is the largest town in Central Hawke’s Bay – with State Highway 2 and a rail line passing alongside the centre of the town, and forming a demarcation line between its commercial/residential and industrial sectors.

Central Hawke’s Bay District Council’s Integrated Spatial Plan 2020 – 2050 identifies Waipukurau as one of the district’s three primary towns – along with Otane and Waipawa – whose economies are all predominantly involved in the rural support services sectors.

“The three towns will accommodate most of the projected growth in our district. All three towns are already experiencing growth,” said the council report.

The Integrated Spatial Plan 2020 – 2050report projects three population growth trajectories for Waipukurau:

The ‘low’ growth estimate has the town’s population growing from its current level to 4,760 residents in 2031 and then tailing off to 4,190 people by 2051

The ‘medium’ growth estimate has the town’s population growing from its current level to 5,340 residents in 2031 and then up to 6,030 people by 2051

and

The ‘high’ growth estimate has the town’s population growing from its current level to 5,890 residents in 2031 and then up to 7,540 people by 2051.

The council is currently re-forecasting these growth estimates upwards based on more recent statistics. Irrespective, quite simply there is demand for hundreds of new sections in the area to meet demand.

Aiming to go some way to supporting the forecast growth and subsequent need for housing, the 9.406-hectare block of freehold land at 106 Racecourse Road in Waipukurau is being marketed for sale by tender through Bayleys Napier, with the tender process closing on March 11. Salespeople Kerry Geange and Jodie Woodfield said the property offered a “blank canvas” opportunity for future development.

The block is generally rectangular-shaped – with a double-width driveway leading off Racecourse Road to the existing modest farmhouse dwelling on the property.

“There is the option, subject to council consents of course, of developing a considerable number of standard-sized sections in a medium-density format accessed by what would be a central roading route, through to creating a smaller number of larger lifestyle block-sized sections to create an enclave-like residential environment,” said Geange.

“Any sections and dwellings on the southern aspect of 106 Racecourse Road would have the added benefit of overlooking the Waipukarau Racecourse – famous for its Christmas races party. Additional horizon vistas also include the surrounding hills in the distance, and the Waipukurau Aerodrome.

“Either configuration will bring an entirely different urban lifestyle element to Waipukurau’s existing housing stock – with the creation of a neighbourhood of new homes in modern designs.

“With an existing residential zoning already in place, the council has made it abundantly clear where it would like to see Waipukurau’s urban growth heading. The purpose of the zone is to maintain residential areas with ample open space for tree and garden plantings and with minimal adverse environmental effects.

“Demand for housing remains really high in Central Hawke’s Bay – with a local growing population and locals wanting to build. There is also the flow-on from the massive growth being experienced in the wider Hawke’s Bay region. Central Hawke’s Bay is now a very popular commuter hub for Hastings, Havelock North, and Napier – given the investment in the regional roading infrastructure over the last few years.”

Racecourse Road has been identified by Central Hawke’s Bay District Council as being the spinal connection between the town centre with its retail and commercial activities, and nearby Lake Whatuma – with plans to create a dual-use walking and cycling track beside the road.

Additionally, the council is working with the New Zealand Transport Agency to improve the busy Bogle Brothers/Takapau/Ruataniwha/Racecourse roads intersection leading into the town’s central hub.

“This pro-active approach to development along the Racecourse Road corridor bodes well for future residential development of scale in this part of Waipukurau,” said Geange.

“There have also been discussions about the potential to create a retirement village enclave – again, subject to council consents – with standalone or terraced units.

“The peaceful surrounding rural countryside ambience of this location would certainly underpin that avenue, and it is alluded to in the council’s plan – particularly if residents could utilise the burgeoning cycleway for their motorised scooters to make the short journey into town…. which the council refers to as ‘alternative modes of transport’,” Geange said.

Central Hawke’s Bay District Council’s residential zoning for Racecourse Road identifies that the minimum section size should be 350-square metres per dwelling, except where a dwelling is smaller than 60-square metres, in which case the section size may be reduced to 150-square metres. The maximum allowable height for any building in the residential classification is eight metres.

The property is offered for sale by tender, closing at 4pm, March 11, 2022, unless sold prior.

