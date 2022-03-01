Rapid Antigen Tests Available At The Warehouse

Press Release – The Warehouse Group

Jonathan Waecker, The Warehouse Group Chief Customer officer says, “We’re pleased to be able to provide Rapid Antigen Tests for purchase at $31.99 for a pack of five. These will be available for purchase online later today, and we’re working as quickly as we can to have these tests available for customers in The Warehouse and Warehouse stationery stores nationwide by next week”.

“All of The Warehouse stores offer a contactless Click & Collect service, and we will be prioritising RAT orders to have them sent out and available for collection as quickly as possible”.

Orient Gene Rapid COVID-19 Self-Test 5-pack will be available for $31.99 for a pack of five.

