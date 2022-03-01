Cloudian Announces HyperCare Remote Managed Service

Press Release – Cloudian

Cloudian today announced a new remote managed service offering called HyperCare under which the company provides complete lights out management of Cloudian object storage solutions in a customers own data centre. In addition, for organisations …

Cloudian today announced a new remote managed service offering called HyperCare under which the company provides complete “lights out” management of Cloudian object storage solutions in a customer’s own data centre. In addition, for organisations that prefer to manage their storage infrastructure themselves, Cloudian has enhanced its existing service offerings with new Support Plus advanced monitoring. HyperCare and Support Plus reflect Cloudian’s long-standing leadership in delivering public cloud-like solutions, services and resulting benefits on-premises.

James Wright, Director

HyperCare: Enabling Customers to Focus on Innovation, Not Infrastructure

As data volumes continue to grow and provide new opportunities for insight and innovation, managing this data to ensure it’s protected and easily accessible when needed has become more complex. For many organisations, this challenge is exacerbated by the increasing difficulty of finding and hiring the storage professionals they need within constrained budgets.

HyperCare addresses these challenges by having Cloudian storage experts take on the responsibility of managing customers’ Cloudian storage appliances and software in their own data centres. This includes:

Monitoring

Upgrades and expansions

Incident and change management

Monthly service level and health check reporting

A dedicated trusted advisor to ensure best practices in ongoing operations and future planning

HyperCare frees customers of all day-to-day management tasks and enables them to simply consume storage resources just as they would in a public cloud, but behind their firewall and under their control.

Support Plus: Advanced Monitoring for Keeping Operations Running Smoothly

As an enhancement to its existing support services, Cloudian has introduced Support Plus. This new offering provides 24×7 advanced monitoring for all service priority levels as well as personalised guidance on software and hardware maintenance and cluster management. It also includes remote assistance for customer upgrades.

“Enterprises and service providers across A/NZ are dealing with unprecedented IT skills and talent shortages, with reports showing Australia needs 6.5 million digital workers in the next four years and 60 per cent of New Zealand tech firms unable to take on new work,” said James Wright, Director of Oceania, ANZ, and ASEAN, Cloudian.

“That means they’re struggling to manage today’s data-driven demands, including dealing with the increased burden of managing it all. HyperCare enables IT teams to leverage our storage expertise, freeing them to focus higher up the stack on applications and drive business value, all while keeping their digital assets on-premises and within their control, an important consideration as A/NZ’s spotlight on data sovereignty becomes brighter.

“In addition, along with our new Support Plus service, HyperCare enables our reseller partners to offer customers a broader range of service tiers based on their support needs.”

“As data has become a more strategic asset, IT leaders should be able to focus on helping their organisations extract greater value from that data, not managing infrastructure,” said Jon Toor, chief marketing officer, Cloudian. “Whether it’s taking on that responsibility fully with HyperCare or partly with Support Plus, Cloudian is committed to making data management as effortless as possible by enabling customers to capitalise on our storage expertise.”

Availability and Additional Resources

HyperCare and Support Plus are available now through Cloudian and its reseller partners. Along with the company’s other services, they’re available with Cloudian’s software subscriptions—enabling customers to deploy on the hardware of their choice—and with its appliance offerings.

To learn more about HyperCare, visit cloudian.com/products/hypercare/, and to explore Cloudian’s full range of support offerings, go to cloudian.com/support/.

About Cloudian

Cloudian is the most widely deployed independent provider of object storage. With a native S3 API, it brings the scalability and flexibility of public cloud storage into the data centre while providing ransomware protection and reducing TCO by up to 70% compared to traditional SAN/NAS and public cloud. The geo-distributed architecture enables users to manage and protect object and file data across sites—on-premises and in the cloud—from a single platform. Available as software or appliances, Cloudian supports conventional and containerised applications. More at cloudian.com.

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url