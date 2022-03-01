ACT Welcomes UK Free Trade Agreement

Press Release – ACT New Zealand

“The ACT Party today welcomes news of the signing of a Free Trade Agreement between New Zealand and the United Kingdom,” says ACT’s Deputy Leader and Trade spokesperson Brooke van Velden.

“Free trade agreements drive growth, while reducing costs to consumers and increasing productivity, a key indicator for the quality of life enjoyed by all New Zealanders.

“It’s in New Zealand’s DNA that we are a trading nation. The UK is the world’s fifth largest economy, so trading with the UK is highly significant opportunity to diversify our markets and raise prices for our producers.

“In a time of increasing international instability, this Free Trade Agreement is important not just for both economies, but our shared values as liberal democracies.

“Usually we find little to agree with the Government on, but this FTA is a clear exception.

“ACT has always been the strongest proponent of free trade in Parliament. We welcome today’s news.”

