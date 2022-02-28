West Coast Detour For Arthur’s Pass Route Drivers This Weekend

Press Release – NZTA

People driving between Greymouth and Christchurch via Arthurs Pass this weekend will need to take a detour, says Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency. The detour will be via Lake Brunner/Moana for the section of highway closest to Greymouth. Due to …

People driving between Greymouth and Christchurch via Arthur’s Pass this weekend will need to take a detour, says Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency.

The detour will be via Lake Brunner/Moana for the section of highway closest to Greymouth.

Due to a culvert replacement on State Highway 73, east of Dillmanstown, the highway will be closed between Kumara and Jacksons from 4am Saturday, 5 March, to 10 pm, Sunday, 6 March.

The detour, via Lake Brunner Road from Jacksons to Stillwater/Greymouth, will add an additional 35 minutes to people’s journeys, says Waka Kotahi Journey Manager Tresca Forrester.

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url