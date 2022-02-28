Local Patients Enjoying Pacific Radiology’s Brand New Queenstown Imaging Centre

Press Release – Pacific Radiology

Located in Kawarau Park’s brand new hub, right next door to the new Southern Cross surgical hospital and across the road from Franks Eatery Café, local patients are enjoying Pacific Radiology’s brand new purpose-built radiology centre.

Otago-Southland Regional Manager, Paul Morrison notes that the convenience of location, ease of parking, welcoming patient areas and the enhanced comfort of the very latest in imaging technology has been well received by local patients.

“We’ve been delighted at the feedback and response received from our patients since opening our doors early January. It’s also very rewarding for our staff to be using brand new, high-tech imaging equipment which provides even greater patient comfort and care during their imaging visit”

The decision to invest in a brand new purpose-built Queenstown facility aligns well to Pacific Radiology’s commitment in supporting local regional communities, by delivering world-class radiology locally.

“It’s really about locals, supporting locals. We’ve always been well supported by our local Queenstown Lakes referring healthcare professionals. Expanding our services to not only meet demand for increased local health-care services, but also support the region’s economy through a large-scale development project, was an excellent opportunity for Pacific Radiology to support a great community. “

The opening of the new Kawarau Park specialist radiology centre has increased the breadth of local radiologist expertise.

Queenstown Lakes communities can rest assured knowing that if the need arises, expert radiologists, Dr Josie Parker – Breast radiology specialist; Dr Mike McKewen – Musculoskeletal radiology specialist and the recent arrival of Dr Gabriel Lau – Body CT/MRI Vascular and Oncology specialist; all work onsite at Kawarau and live locally. Together their combined clinical experience and expertise covers the full spectrum of radiology specialist reporting including abdominal, breast, colonography, musculoskeletal, oncology, obstetric diagnostic imaging in addition to interventional and emergency imaging procedures.

Dr Josie Parker acknowledges that both patients and their referrers can benefit from local onsite knowledge.

“It can be very reassuring for our patients knowing that local specialist radiologists, work here on-site at Kawarau Park and are available to discuss diagnostic reports and specialised imaging procedural options with their own referring leading health professional as and when the need arises.”

Services available at Kawarau Park include: MRI; CT; Breast Imaging; Ultrasound – general, obstetric and musculoskeletal; X-ray imaging; and specialised interventional services such as musculoskeletal injections – particularly popular in injury recovery management plans.

