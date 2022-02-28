Employment Indicators: January 2022

Press Release – Statistics New Zealand

Employment indicators provide an early indication of changes in the labour market. Key facts Changes in the seasonally adjusted filled jobs for the January 2022 month (compared with the December 2021 month) were: all industries up 0.5 percent (10,630 …

Employment indicators provide an early indication of changes in the labour market.

Key facts

Changes in the seasonally adjusted filled jobs for the January 2022 month (compared with the December 2021 month) were:

all industries – up 0.5 percent (10,630 jobs) to 2.3 million filled jobs

primary industries – down 1.7 percent (1,754 jobs)

goods-producing industries – down 0.2 percent (922 jobs)

service industries – up 0.5 percent (9,422 jobs).

Visit our website to read this information release and to download CSV files:

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url