Delays In Gore Starting Sunday, 6 March

Press Release – NZ Transport Agency

People travelling through Gore should prepare for possible delays as road resurfacing work on several sections of State Highway 1 gets underway on Sunday evening, 6 March – from 5pm. The work could go through to 25 March. Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency …

People travelling through Gore should prepare for possible delays as road resurfacing work on several sections of State Highway 1 gets underway on Sunday evening, 6 March – from 5pm. The work could go through to 25 March.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency Southland Maintenance Contract Manager Justin Reid says the Highways South team will be resurfacing the asphalt highway in Gore to provide motorists with a smoother, safer journey.

Detour route in green; heavy vehicle detour in blue:

Mersey St roundabout

The work is scheduled to begin at night on Sunday, 6 March at the Mersey Street roundabout from 5 pm. The road will stay closed until Tuesday, 8 March, 9 am.

Hyde St roundabout

From Monday, 7 March, crews will be working during the day (as well as one night) in the Hyde St roundabout area.

This will continue until Friday, 25 March, with a full road closure and detours in this area. In order to minimise further delays, Gore District Council will also be replacing watermains in this area at the same time. The road closure will be in place 24/7.

“We are hopeful that the work will be completed by Saturday, 19 March, however we have allowed an additional week in case of poor weather or Covid complications,” says Mr Reid.

Access for residents, local businesses and their customers will be available at all times, but there will be some temporary turning points installed. Pedestrian access will remain open.

“If people can avoid these work sites, that will help get this work completed sooner,” says Mr Reid.

The schedule:

SH1/Mersey St, Gore – Irk St to Bowler Ave closed from Sunday, 6 March, 5 pm to Tuesday, 8 March, 9 am.

SH1/Hyde St, Gore – Eccles St to Kitchener St closed from Sunday, 6 March, 5 pm to Friday, 25 March (up to three weeks).

DETOUR ROUTES

Mersey St

Heavy vehicles -SH1/River St/Hyde St/Redmond St/Bury St/SH1

Light vehicles – SH1/Irk St/Fairfield St/Bowler Ave/SH1

Hyde St

Heavy vehicles -SH1/River St/Hyde St/Redmond St/Bury St/SH1

Light vehicles – SH1/Eccles St/Elsie St/Kitchener St/SH1

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url