Auckland Harbour Bridge Southbound Lanes Re-opened

Press Release – NZ Transport Agency

All southbound lanes of the Auckland Harbour Bridge have now been re-opened. The lanes were closed just before midday on the advice of Police, in order to manage the safety risks posed by protestors who unlawfully entered the state highway network …All southbound lanes of the Auckland Harbour Bridge have now been re-opened. The lanes were closed just before midday on the advice of Police, in order to manage the safety risks posed by protestors who unlawfully entered the state highway network on foot.

NZ Police is leading the response to the demonstration, with support from Waka Kotahi to ensure the safe management of traffic in the area.

Motorists are advised that delays remain in the area, and it may take some time for congestion to clear.

Waka Kotahi advises motorists to plan ahead by checking the latest traffic conditions on social media or our Journey Planner before heading out.

Updates will also be provided on the Waka Kotahi Twitter account.

