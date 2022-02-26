Business Scoop
Auckland Harbour Bridge reopens after protest

February 26, 2022PressRelease

Press Release – New Zealand Police

Police actively engaged with the protest organisers this morning to deter them from unlawfully crossing the Auckland Harbour Bridge.

In order to avoid escalating the situation and thus creating further
significant safety risks to the public, Police closely monitored the group as they walked along the two outside lanes of the Harbour Bridge and all
southbound lanes were closed in order to manage safety risks.

The protestors are now gathering in Victoria Park as planned and Auckland Harbour Bridge and motorway are now reopening.

