Up To Half Hour Delays Kaikōura Highway Next Week, Tuesday And Wednesday – Plan Ahead

The steel rockmesh installed after the Kaikōura earthquakes on the cliffs south of the town will be cleared of rock build-up on two days next week, says Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency.

The recent torrential rainy weather has filled up some mesh fences with rock. “The mesh nets have performed well and protected road users through some severe weather in recent weeks,” says Waka Kotahi Journey Manager Tresca Forrester.

On Tuesday and Wednesday, 1 and 2 March, SH1 between Ōaro and Peketa, between the Parititahi and Raramai tunnels, the rock-catching fences will be cleaned out.

Half hour delays 9 – 4.30

Waka Kotahi will close the road for 30 minutes on every hour between 9am – 4.30pm those two days.

The road will reopen for 30 minutes on the half hour. The first closure will start at 9am (then reopen 9.30 am) and the last closure will be at 4pm (reopening for the evening 4.30 pm).

“We need to clear out these rock-catchers ahead of the next round of wet weather,” says Ms Forrester.

“Abseiling crews will climb up the slope, dissemble the nets and release the materials. We will also undertake helicopter sluicing to further clear nearby loose debris and a routine inspection will take place on the structures.”

Waka Kotahi thanks everyone for their patience over the two days while this work is happening and for planning around the openings and closures if they are able to.

